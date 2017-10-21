Caps edge Red Wings in OT

Alex Ovechkin’s power-play goal at 1:56 of overtime gave the Washington Capitals a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.

T.J. Oshie forced the extra session for the Capitals, tying it with 1:01 left in regulation with a power-play goal of his own. Ovechkin drew a tripping penalty on Trevor Daley in overtime, then won it with his 10th goal of the season — a slap shot from the left circle that beat Petr Mrazek to the glove side.

Tomas Tatar scored twice in the third period for Detroit. His second goal came on the power play after John Carlson was called for delay of game. But Dylan Larkin was whistled for the same penalty toward the end of the period, and Oshie was able to tie it 3-3 with Caps goalie Braden Holtby pulled.

Penguins 4, Panthers 3

In Sunrise, Florida, Conor Sheary backhanded a power-play goal past James Reimer with 2:53 left to help Pittsburgh beat the Panthers.

Ducks 6, Canadiens 2

In Anaheim, Derek Grant scored the first two goals of his NHL career, getting the second while the Ducks scored three goals in a 97-second span of the third period against Montreal.

Jets 4, Wild 3

In Winnipeg, Blake Wheeler scored the 200th goal of his NHL career with 6:46 left and the Jets gave coach Paul Maurice his 600th victory.

Sharks 3, Devils 0

In Newark, New Jersey, Martin Jones made 28 saves for his first shutout of the season and 16th overall to lead San Jose past the Devils.

Canucks 4, Sabres 2

In Buffalo, Derek Dorsett had two goals and an assist in Vancouver’s victory over the Sabres.