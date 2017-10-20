JFA giving Reds ¥80 million bonus for reaching Asian Champions League final

The Japan Football Association will reward Urawa Reds with ¥80 million (around $705,000) for reaching the final of the Asian Champions League, JFA president Kozo Tashima said Friday.

Urawa reached its first ACL final since winning it in 2007 after beating star-studded Shanghai SIPG 1-0 on Wednesday to advance 2-1 on aggregate to the two-legged final against Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal.

The Reds travel to the Middle East for the first leg on Nov. 18 and host the second leg at Saitama Stadium on Nov. 25.

The JFA has been cooperating with the J. League to give financial support to teams in the ACL. Teams that reach the round of 16 get 10 million, quarterfinalists get 30 million. Beaten semifinalists Kawasaki Frontale got 40 million.

The ACL competition prize money is relatively low and the JFA bonus scheme was established to give players extra motivation.

“(Japanese teams) are playing against teams from China and the Middle East and although the figure might be minimal we are giving our support,” Tashima said.