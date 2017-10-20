Anthony, George lead Thunder in rout of Knicks

Much has changed about the Thunder. One thing hasn’t — Russell Westbrook still gets triple-doubles.

The reigning MVP had 21 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds, and Oklahoma City beat the New York Knicks 105-84 on Thursday night in their first regular-season game with All-Star additions Paul George and Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony liked watching Westbrook’s dynamic play from a new perspective.

“You guys are used to it,” Anthony said. “I’m used to watching it. I’m used to going up against it. Now, to be on the other side of that on the same team as him, and to reap those benefits of what he can bring to the game.”

George, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Indiana Pacers, led the Thunder with 28 points. He said he wasn’t used to getting so many open looks, but Westbrook took pressure off of him.

Anthony, who was traded from the Knicks to Oklahoma City right before training camp began, had 22 points against his former team.

Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and 12 rebounds for New York.

Clippers 108, Lakers 92

In Los Angeles, Blake Griffin scored 29 points, DeAndre Jordan added 14 points and 24 rebounds, and the Clippers spoiled Lonzo Ball’s quiet NBA debut for the Lakers.

Ball had three points, four assists and nine rebounds in 29 minutes during the first game for the No. 2 overall pick from UCLA.

Raptors 117, Bulls 101

In Toronto, Jonas Valanciunas had 23 points and 15 rebounds, C.J. Miles scored 22 points in his Raptors debut and Toronto beat short-handed Chicago in the season opener for both teams.

Robin Lopez led the Bulls with 18 points.