Offense clicks as U.S. women cruise past South Korea
The United States' Alex Morgan (right) scores as South Korea's Cho So-hyun looks on in the first half of Thursday's international friendly in New Orleans. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

AP

NEW ORLEANS – Alex Morgan scored in a fourth straight game, Julie Ertz scored for the fourth time in five games, and the U.S. women’s soccer team beat South Korea 3-1 on Thursday night.

Megan Rapinoe added her 34th international goal and her 42nd assist.

Having assisted on Ertz’s diving header in the first half, Rapinoe scored on a penalty kick she drew in the 49th minute when pounced on a loose ball about 12 yards in front of the goal and was tripped by Ji So-hyun.

Han Chae-rin scored her first international goal in her South Korea debut to make it 2-1 just before the end of the first half.

U.S. forward Mallory Pugh had to leave the game late in the first half with a right hamstring injury. There was no immediate word on the severity of her injury after she was helped off the field by trainers.

