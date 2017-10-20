Giroud guides Arsenal past Red Star Belgrade

Olivier Giroud scored late in the second half for Arsenal to maintain its perfect Europa League campaign with a 1-0 win over 10-man Red Star Belgrade on Thursday.

Five minutes after Milan Rodic was sent off for a second yellow card, Giroud struck with an overhead kick five minutes before the final whistle after Theo Walcott headed the ball to him.

“It was a great combination before the goal as well and he finished well,” Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said.

Arsenal opened a five-point lead in Group H with nine points. Red Star and BATE Borisov, which beat visiting Cologne 1-0, are on four. Cologne is last without a point.

Elsewhere, Lazio rallied to take three points at Nice with a 3-1 win in Group K, and Real Sociedad thrashed Macedonia’s Vardar 6-0 in Group L, with Willian Jose scoring four goals.