Nets’ Jeremy Lin expected to miss remainder of season

Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin is expected to miss the rest of the season after rupturing the patella tendon in his right knee.

Lin was hurt midway through the fourth quarter of the Nets’ 140-131 loss Wednesday night in the season opener at Indiana. He landed hard behind the baseline after a drive and was in tears as he clutched at his knee.

The former Harvard guard was hoping for a stronger second season with the Nets. He was limited to 36 games last season, mostly because of a left hamstring injury, while Brooklyn finished with the NBA’s worst record.

Lin scored 18 points before he was hurt while starting alongside fellow point guard D’Angelo Russell, the former No. 2 pick acquired from the Lakers in an offseason trade.