Gordon Hayward recovering from ankle surgery

Boston Celtics fans lined up to sign a banner urging Gordon Hayward to “come back stronger than ever.” One player wrote his injured teammate’s initials on his shoe. The crowd that bought tickets to see him make his Boston debut chanted his name.

A few miles away, Hayward was being wheeled into surgery to repair the ankle he mangled in the season opener.

Hayward’s agent said the surgery Wednesday night “went really well.”

Mark Bartelstein said Thursday that doctors “got everything sort of fixed and put back in the right place. So that’s great. There’s no doubt we’ll get him back to be better than he was before.

“There’s no doubt in my mind about that.”

After signing a four-year, $128-million free agent contract to come to Boston from the Utah Jazz, his only professional team, Hayward’s Celtics career was less than six minutes old when an awkward landing in Cleveland on Tuesday night left him with a broken left tibia and dislocated ankle.