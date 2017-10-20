Isles send Rangers to fifth straight loss

John Tavares came through in the shootout and helped the New York Islanders keep up their recent domination of their struggling crosstown rivals.

Tavares got the deciding goal in the shootout to lift the Islanders to a 4-3 win Thursday night, beating the Rangers for the eighth time in the last nine games. Anders Lee, Brock Nelson and Mathew Barzal scored in regulation, and Jaroslav Halak stopped 38 shots as the Islanders recovered after blowing a two-goal lead in the third to finish 2-2-0 on a four-game trip.

“They found some momentum and some energy and brought a lot (in the third period), but we did a good job for the most part to get it to overtime, get a point and find a way in the shootout,” Tavares said.

David Desharnais, Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Hayes scored, and Henrik Lundqvist finished with 35 saves for the Rangers, who earned a point for the second straight game but lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) to fall to 1-5-2. It’s their fewest points after eight games since they were 1-6-1 to start the 1959-60 season. Back then, teams got a point for a tie, and there was no overtime or shootouts.

Jordan Eberle scored for the Islanders and Zuccarello got one for the Rangers in the first round of the shootout. Halak then stopped Mika Zibanejad and, after Tavares scored, Halak denied Desharnais to secure the win.

“He’s a confident goaltender,” Islanders coach Doug Weight said of Halak. “He doesn’t get too rattled. It was a big win, and he was a big part of it.”

The Rangers trailed 3-1 after two periods.

Stars 5, Coyotes 4

In Glendale, Arizona, Tyler Seguin scored two third-period goals and Dallas held off the hosts, sending the winless Coyotes to their seventh straight defeat to begin the season.

Seguin put in the rebound of Jamie Benn’s shot at 8:20 of the third, less than 90 seconds after the Coyotes had pulled even. He added his fifth of the season with 2:54 left to make it 5-3.

Bruins 6, Canucks 3

In Boston, Patrice Bergeron made his season debut for the Bruins and showed no lingering effects from offseason surgery for a sports hernia, finishing with a goal and three assists in Boston’s victory over Vancouver.

Anders Bjork scored twice, Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and David Krejci and David Pastrnak each had a goal and an assist for the Bruins.

Oilers 2, Blackhawks 1 (OT)

In Chicago, Mark Letestu tallied a power- play goal with 15.8 seconds left in overtime to give Edmonton a victory over the hosts.

Hurricanes 2, Flames 1

In Calgary, Jeff Skinner scored his team-leading third goal and had an assist to lead Carolina over the hosts.

Devils 5, Senators 4 (OT)

In Ottawa, John Moore netted the winner 1:20 into overtime and New Jersey used three straight goals to beat the Senators.

Nico Hischier, the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, scored twice for the Devils. The Swiss center’s opening goal was the first of his NHL career.

Blues 4, Avalanche 3

In Denver, Jaden Schwartz and Vince Dunn scored 52 seconds apart in the second period and St. Louis overcame three crazy plays down the stretch to edge Colorado.

Paul Stastny added a goal and an assist to give him 601 career points. The 600-point plateau runs in Stastny family, with father Peter recording 1,239 points and uncle Anton accumulating 636.

Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 0

In Columbus, Mikhail Sergachev, a 19-year-old rookie defenseman, got his first two NHL goals and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 43 saves for his fifth career shutout in Tampa Bay’s victory over the Blue Jackets.

The Lightning took advantage of the few openings offered by Sergei Bobrovsky, who stopped 19 shots for slow-starting Columbus and lost for the first time this season. The Blue Jackets had won four straight.

Predators 1, Flyers 0

In Philadelphia, Pekka Rinne stopped 28 shots, Colton Sissons scored in the third period and Nashville defeated topped the hosts.