IPC chief has high hopes for 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

New International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons said Thursday expectations are “really high” for the 2020 Tokyo Games as he visited Tokyo for a meeting to review preparations for the summer competition of disabled athletes.

“The whole of the Paralympic movement is really excited about what is coming in a few years’ time, so no pressure on you, but the expectations are there and they are really, really high,” the Brazilian, who was elected to the position last month, said in his opening remarks at the two-day fourth Tokyo Paralympics project review.

His predecessor Philip Craven of Britain, who also attended the meeting, said that while his home country had been an outstanding host during the 2012 London Games, Tokyo was “well ahead” at this stage in preparations with “tremendous support” from the local and national government.