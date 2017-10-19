Impressive start leads Maple Leafs past Red Wings

Curtis McElhinney got all the help he needed in his season debut.

McElhinney made 30 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs scored four times in the first period in a 6-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

Starting in place of Frederik Andersen, McElhinney stopped 15 shots in the third period to hold off the Red Wings.

“There’s a little rust on my end, that’s for sure, but it sure did feel nice to get in there,” McElhinney said. “Obviously, the (offensive) support early on helps and goes a long way. It’s just a big win for us and I’m happy I could help out.”

Nazem Kadri, Zach Hyman, Auston Matthews, Connor Brown, Morgan Rielly and William Nylander scored to help Toronto improve to an NHL-best 6-1-0.

Kings 5, Canadiens 1

In Los Angeles, Adrian Kempe had his first career hat trick to lead the Kings over Montreal.

Michael Cammalleri scored the other two goals for the hosts, who have opened their season with their best six-game start (5-0-1) in franchise history.

The Canadiens (1-5-1) still haven’t won in regulation this season.

Jonathan Quick made 36 saves for the Kings.

The 21-year-old Kempe scored the go-ahead goal on a 2-on-1 breakaway for the Kings at 7:34 in the third period. He scored again at 16:42 and added another at 18:24 as hats were thrown onto the ice.

Blues 5, Blackhawks 2

In St. Louis, Jaden Schwartz had his third career hat trick to help the Blues defeat Chicago.

Schwartz has four goals and six assists this season and has at least one point in six of the Blues’ first seven games. It was his 51st career multi-point game and fourth this season.

Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist, Kyle Brodziak also scored, and Jake Allen made 22 saves. The Blues snapped a two-game losing streak

Duncan Keith and Ryan Hartman had late goals for Blackhawks, and Corey Crawford made 28 saves.