Chelsea, Roma stage entertaining draw

Chelsea and AS Roma served up a rip-roaring 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday as both clubs stayed firmly on course for a place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

An enthralling contest saw Edin Dzeko score twice as Roma stormed back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 with 20 minutes remaining, only for Eden Hazard to salvage a point for Group C leaders Chelsea with a rare header.

The goal flow began in the 11th minute when David Luiz’s curler put Chelsea ahead and when Hazard doubled the home side’s advantage in the 35th it looked like being a routine night for Antonio Conte’s side.

Aleksandar Kolarov fired Roma back into contention before the interval though and Dzeko’s double in the space of six minutes, the first a scorching volley, looked to have earned Roma only their second win in 16 attempts on English soil.

Also Wednesday, Manchester United took advantage of an embarrassing mistake by the youngest goalkeeper ever to play in the Champions League to beat Benfica 1-0 and maintain its Group A lead.

Belgian goalkeeper Mile Svilar, making his Champions League debut at age 18, was deceived by a long free kick taken by Marcus Rashford in the second half, going over the line while holding the ball with his arms outstretched in front of him.