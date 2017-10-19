Louisville trustees fire longtime AD Tom Jurich

Tom Jurich was loyal to the coaches he hired at Louisville almost to a fault, supporting them through good and bad times during 20 years as the Cardinals athletic director.

None more than men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino.

Jurich and Pitino faced many embarrassing transgressions during the coach’s 16-year tenure, but the negative attention generated by a federal investigation of college basketball was the last straw for Pitino — and ultimately Jurich.

Louisville trustees fired Jurich Wednesday in the wake of the school’s involvement in a national federal investigation of college basketball.

The Board of Trustees voted 10-3 to part ways with Jurich.

The 61-year-old administrator had been placed on paid administrative Sept. 27 by interim university president Greg Postel, who placed Pitino on unpaid leave at the same time.