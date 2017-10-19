Blazers hand Suns worst season-opening loss in NBA history

If the Phoenix Suns were a Broadway show, they’d close for good after opening night.

The Suns weren’t just bad in their 124-76 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in their season opener on Wednesday night. They were historically awful.

It was the most one-sided season-opening loss by any team in NBA history and the most one-sided loss by the Suns in any game in their 49 years.

Suns coach Earl Watson said he was “embarrassed” by what happened.

“Portland came in here and basically kicked our butts as bad as they could,” Watson said. “They didn’t have no sympathy.”

Damian Lillard scored 27 points and Pat Connaughton added a career-high 24 points, making 4 of 6 3-pointers for Portland.

The Trail Blazers outshot, outrebounded and outhustled the Suns from the opening tip.

Portland tied the second-largest margin of victory in franchise history. Only a 50-point win against Cleveland (129-79) on Nov. 21, 1982 was larger.

The Blazers led 60-35 at the half and outscored the Suns 64-41 in the second.

Rockets 105, Kings 100

In Sacramento, James Harden had 27 points and nine assists, and Houston made it a perfect two-game road trip to start the season.

Bucks 108, Celtics 100

In Boston, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 16 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, and Milwaukee opened its season with a victory over the Celtics.

Kyrie Irving scored 17 points on 7-for-25 shooting in his Boston debut.

Spurs 107, Timberwolves 99

In San Antonio, LaMarcus Aldridge had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and the Spurs held on to beat Minnesota without leading scorer Kawhi Leonard.

Pistons 102, Hornets 90

In Detroit, Tobias Harris scored 17 of his 27 points in the first quarter, helping the Pistons celebrate their return downtown with the victory over Charlotte at the new Little Caesars Arena.

Wizards 120, 76ers 115

In Washington, John Wall scored 28 points, Bradley Beal rebounded from a rough start to add 25 and the hosts edged the Wizards, spoiling the NBA debuts of top picks Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz.

Simmons, the 2016 No. 1 pick who missed all last season with a foot injury, had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Fultz, the 2017 No. 1 pick, came off the bench to score 10 points.

Pacers 140, Nets 131

In Indianapolis, Victor Oladipo had 22 points in his Indiana debut, Darren Collison added 21 points and 11 assists in his return to Indianapolis and the Pacers held off Brooklyn.

Indiana in its first game since trading All-Star Paul George, had its highest point total since a 144-point game against Denver on Nov. 9, 2010.

Hawks 117, Mavericks 111

In Dallas, Dennis Schroder scored 28 points in his first game as the front man for Atlanta and the rebuilding Hawks spoiled rookie Dennis Smith Jr.’s solid debut for the Mavs.

Smith scored his first NBA points on an alley-oop dunk to open the Dallas scoring and finished with 16 points and a game-high 10 assists. Dirk Nowitzki scored 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting and the 38-year-old German joined Kobe Bryant (Lakers) as the only players to reach 20 seasons with the same franchise.

Magic 116, Heat 109

In Orlando, Evan Fournier scored 23 points, Nikola Vucevic had 19 points and 13 rebounds and the Magic held off Miami.

Hassan Whiteside keyed the Heat’s comeback and finished with 26 points and 22 rebounds.

Grizzlies 103, Pelicans 91

In Memphis, Mike Conley had 27 points, rookie Dillon Brooks added 19 and the Grizzlies topped New Orleans.

Anthony Davis scored 33 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, and DeMarcus Cousins had 28 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans.

Jazz 106, Nuggets 96

In Salt Lake City, Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 10 rebounds in Utah’s victory over Denver.

The new-look Jazz — without Gordon Hayward and George Hill — trailed most of the night before Alec Burks took over with a spectacular fourth quarter.

Burks scored 12 points during a 25-4 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters.

Derrick Favors added 14 and Ricky Rubio had 10 assists in his first game with Utah.