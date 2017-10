Gamba Osaka defender Oh Jae-suk will be sidelined for three weeks with a hamstring injury, the J. League first-division side announced Wednesday.

The South Korean, who has made 26 league appearances this season, pulled his right hamstring and was substituted in the 72nd minute of Saturday’s 1-0 loss at home to Albirex Niigata.

Gamba’s third league defeat in a row left them 10th in the 18-team standings.