Verblitz flanker Juan Smith to retire

Toyota Verblitz’s former South Africa international flanker Juan Smith will retire because of family health problems, the Top League club said Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Smith, who has been capped 70 times for the Springboks, was in his first season with Verblitz, having only joined the team in June.

Smith will play his final game for the club on Saturday against the Toyota Industries Shuttles.

“I am disappointed to announce that I am going to retire from my rugby career after the match against Toyota Shokki Shuttles,” Smith said in a press release.

“I was going to carry on my rugby playing career with my coach Jake White . . .I was looking forward to winning the championship with my teammates. However, this was a decision which had to be decided on.”