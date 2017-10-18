Explosive Flyers beat down Panthers

Wayne Simmonds pounded Florida’s enforcer with a series of rights and dropped him with a left. Simmonds waved his arms toward the Flyers crowd and exhorted them to get louder as he skated toward the locker room to serve his major penalty. He high-fived fans and the orange-and-black faithful went wild for a period on the short list of the best in three years under coach Dave Hakstol.

Score the round for Simmonds.

Give the KO to the Flyers.

Sean Couturier, Shayne Gostisbehere, Claude Giroux and Dale Weise all scored in the second period to lead Philadelphia to a 5-1 win over the Panthers on Tuesday night.

The Flyers followed an 8-2 win against Washington with another dominant offensive effort, capped by the four-goal second.

“This is fun hockey,” Gostisbehere said. “It’s fun when you’re winning and making plays, that’s the biggest thing. Coach has given us the leeway to do that and I think we’ve responded well.”

Simmonds, who left in the third with an undisclosed injury, stole the show after the fourth goal when he fought agitated Panthers center Michael Haley to a decisive victory at center ice.

By then, this one was over.

Michal Neuvirth made the lead stand with 40 saves in his first win of the season.

“I thought I made a couple of big saves in the first,” he said. “The guys in front of me played really well.”

Jamie McGinn spoiled the shutout with his first goal of the season that made it 4-1 late in the third.

“It’s just about playing the right way,” McGinn said. “It doesn’t matter what your line combinations are if you’re turning over the puck and giving up quality opportunities in your own end. That’s our own fault.”

Valtteri Filppula scored an empty-netter for the Flyers.

The Flyers are deep, fast, attack in waves, and are suddenly one of the more formidable offenses in the league a year after missing the playoffs. They scored five goals in the season opener, scored another five in one of their only two losses, and pounded the Capitals for a stunning eight goals.

“I think our depth so far has been really good and we have to keep it that way,” Couturier said.

Penguins 5, Rangers 4 (OT)

In New York, Sidney Crosby scored the tying goal with less than a minute remaining in regulation, Evgeni Malkin put in the winner 58 seconds into overtime and the Penguins beat the struggling Rangers.

Maple Leafs 2, Capitals 0

In Washington, Connor Brown scored the game-winning goal in the third period and Frederik Andersen stopped all 30 shots he faced for the shutout as the Maple Leafs continued their tremendous start by beating the Capitals.

Canucks 3, Senators 0

In Ottawa, Brock Boeser and Alexander Burmistrov had a goal and an assist each in the Canucks’ win over the Senators.

Predators 4, Avalanche 1

In Nashville, Viktor Arvidsson and Roman Josi each scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Predators to a win over the Avalanche.

Devils 5, Lightning 4 (SO)

In Newark, New Jersey, Kyle Palmieri scored the lone goal in a shootout, lifting the Devils to a win over the Lightning.

Hurricanes 5, Oilers 3

In Edmonton, Teuvo Teravainen had a pair of goals and Jordan Staal a goal and three assists to help the Hurricanes beat the Oilers.

Blue Jackets 5, Jets 2

In Winnipeg, Jack Johnson’s goal 13:54 into the second period was the eventual winner as the Blue Jackets extended their winning streak to four with a commanding victory over the Jets.

Stars 3, Coyotes 1

In Dallas, Radek Faksa, Dan Hamhuis and Alexander Radulov scored their first goals of the season, and the Stars held off the winless Coyotes.

Golden Knights 5, Sabres 4 (OT)

In Las Vegas, David Perron scored two goals, including the game-winner with 1:08 left in overtime, to lead the Golden Knights to a victory over the Sabres.

Sharks 5, Canadiens 2

In San Jose, Logan Couture scored a pair of goals and the Sharks extended their dominance of the Canadiens.