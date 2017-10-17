B. League to stage 2018 All-Star Game in Kumamoto

The B. League on Tuesday announced that the 2018 All-Star Game will be held in Kumamoto.

The event will take place on Jan. 14. It will be televised by NHK BS1 and shown on the internet via Sportsnavi Live. Tipoff is set for 3:05 p.m.For the second year in a row, the teams will be called B. Black and B. White, and 12 players will be named to each squad. Fan voting will determine which players will be chosen for the game.

The rosters will be revealed on Dec. 12.

It was also announced Tuesday that Osaka and Toyama are the candidate cities for the 2019 All-Star Game.

Monday rewind

Former NBA big man Nick Fazekas scored a game-high 30 points and pulled down 23 rebounds and the visiting Kawasaki Brave Thunders edged the Levanga Hokkaido 80-77 in overtime in the series finale.

Kawasaki improved to 4-2, earning a two-game split. Hokkaido fell to 4-2.

Fazekas sank 12 of 15 free throws. His team attempted 42 and made 34 foul shots.

The hosts were 1-for-12 at the line.

Kawasaki led 43-34 at halftime in a game with seven ties and only one lead change.

The Brave Thunders outrebounded the visitors 53-38.

Ryusei Shinoyama scored 13 points, Naoto Tsuji had 12 with six assists and Takumi Hasegawa added 10 points. Josh Davis grabbed 12 rebounds.

Takehiko Orimo scored a season-high 18 points and Greg Whittington had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Levanga. Asahi Tajima contributed 13 points and five assists and Kohei Sekino finished with 11 points and three steals.

B1 standings (through Monday)

East

Alvark 5-1

Jets 5-1

Levanga 4-2

Brave Thunders 4-2

Sunrockers 3-3

Brex 2-4

Central

SeaHorses 5-1

NeoPhoenix 4-2

Albirex BB 3-3

Grouses 3-3

Diamond Dolphins 1-5

B-Corsairs 1-5

West

Golden Kings 5-1

Hannaryz 4-2

Susanoo Magic 2-4

Storks 1-5

Evessa 1-5

Lakestars 1-5