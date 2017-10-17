Riyad Mahrez scores late goal as Leicester City ties West Bromwich

Riyad Mahrez salvaged a point for Leicester with an 80th-minute equalizer in a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Monday.

The Algeria winger chested down a header from teammate Islam Slimani and drove home an angled shot at King Power Stadium.

The draw wasn’t enough to move Leicester out of the relegation zone, with the 2016 English champion third to last on six points from eight games, and there were some boos at the final whistle. The team’s winless streak stretched to six matches.

West Brom went ahead in the 63rd when Nacer Chadli curled a free kick around the defensive wall and inside the post, with goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel wrong-footed.