Wrestler Eri Tosaka sidelined with knee, ankle injuries

Olympic wrestling gold medalist Eri Tosaka will be out of action for around three months after suffering ligament damage in her left knee and ankle, the Japan Wrestling Federation’s development director Kazuhito Sakae confirmed Tuesday.

Tosaka, who won the women’s 48-kg freestyle at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, suffered the injury at a training camp in Tokyo on Saturday, according to Sakae.

The 24-year-old Tosaka had undergone endoscopic surgery on the base of her left big toe in January, and returned to competition in September for the first time in about a year. She was aiming to compete in the All Japan Wrestling Championships in December.

“She says she wants to compete, but I’m not sure,” Sakae said.