Japan striker Genki Haraguchi has been suspended from playing two matches for Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga after he was given a red card for a dangerous tackle during Saturday’s home game against Schalke, the German Football Association announced Monday.

Haraguchi will miss Sunday’s Bundesliga match against Freiburg and another against Hamburg SV on Oct. 28.

During Saturday’s match, Haraguchi received a red card after tackling Schalke’s Guido Burgstaller in the 44th minute. Berlin lost 2-0.