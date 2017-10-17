Lightning win fourth straight
Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov (right) and Detroit's Frans Nielsen vie for the puck in the first period on Monday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Kucherov scored twice in the Lightning's 3-2 victory. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

DETROIT – Dynamic forward Nikita Kucherov scored twice Monday night to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Kucherov barely touched the puck on the decisive goal, but he did enough to deflect it past Jimmy Howard with 18:13 remaining in the third period, and Tampa Bay held on for its fourth straight victory.

Kucherov had exactly one goal in each of Tampa Bay’s first five games this season. After adding two more Monday, he is second in the league in goals, two behind Washington’s Alex Ovechkin.

“Special player,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “He didn’t show up to Tampa in September. He showed up in July. He was on the ice four or five times a week just working on his game, and we’re reaping the benefits of that.”

Tyler Johnson also scored for the Lightning

Justin Abdelkader and Mike Green scored in the second period to help Detroit erase a 2-0 deficit.

