Yankees rout Astros behind Judge, Sabathia

Back in the Bronx, the big guys delivered.

Greeted by an array of “All Rise” signs in a ballpark that fits their style, Aaron Judge hit a three-run homer and made a pair of sparkling catches, leading CC Sabathia and the New York Yankees over the Houston Astros 8-1 Monday night and cutting their deficit to 2-1 in the AL Championship Series.

Todd Frazier hit a go-ahead, three-run homer into the short porch in right field in the second against Charlie Morton.

The 201-cm Judge entered in a 4-for-31 (.129) postseason slump that included one home run, four RBIs and 19 strikeouts. The slugger capped a five-run fourth with a laser of a drive to left field off Will Harris and robbed Yuri Gurriel and Cameron Maybin of extra-base hits.

Sabathia, almost as big at 198 cm, allowed three hits over six scoreless innings for his first postseason win in five years. The Yankees stopped a seven-game ALCS losing streak dating to Sabathia’s victory over Texas in 2010 — when Judge had just started his freshman year at Fresno State.

After a pair of 2-1 losses in Houston, the Yankees led 8-0 after four innings. New York is 4-0 at home this postseason.

“Just the energy, the fans,” Sabathia said. “They’ve been bringing it every night in the playoffs and you can feed off of that.”

Houston scored on a bases-loaded walk in the ninth before postseason star Jose Altuve grounded into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded.

Sonny Gray starts Game 4 for the Yankees in the best-of-seven series on 11 days’ rest Wednesday against Lance McCullers Jr.

Frazier got the hosts rolling, taking an awkward hack at a low, outside fastball and slicing it into the seats.

“That was unorthodox, but I’ll take a hundred like that,” Frazier said. “The wind was going a little crazy.”

Judge used his height and long left arm to make a leaping catch with his left shoulder slamming into the right-field wall against Gurriel starting the fourth.

“He’ll go through a wall for you,” Frazier said.

Being a rookie, he politely waited outside the dugout for all the veterans to descend the steps after the third out — as he always does — then capped a five-run bottom half with a drive that just cleared the left-field wall.

Then in the fifth, he sprinted into short right for a diving backhand catch on Cameron Maybin in the fifth.

On the first chilly night of the autumn with a game-time temperature of 14 C, Sabathia relied on the sharp, slow slider that has helped revive the former flame-thrower’s career.

Pitching with caution to Houston’s dangerous lineup, he walked four, struck out five and pitched shutout ball for the first time in 21 career postseason starts. During the regular season, he was 9-0 in 10 starts following Yankees’ losses.

“Smoke and mirrors,” Sabathia said.

Adam Warren followed with two hitless innings. The Astros had just 15 hits over the first three games and are batting .169 in the matchup.

Morton was chased after 3⅔ innings and allowed seven runs and six hits — including three infield singles, a bloop single to center, a double that Maybin allowed to fall in left and Frazier’s homer.

Frazier, a New Jersey native who grew up a Yankees fan, entered 7-for-18 against Morton with two home runs. With Frank Sinatra’s version of “Fly Me to the Moon” as his walk-up music, Frazier hit not-quite a moonshot in the second inning, driving a pitch just above the dirt out with pretty much just his left arm. That gave the Yankees their first lead of the series.

He remembers sitting in the seats at old Yankee Stadium watching Jim Leyritz’s 15th-inning home beat Seattle in the 1995 playoffs.

“It’s such a cool feeling,” Frazier said. “Goosebumps.”

Starting eight right-handed batters against Sabathia, Houston loaded the bases with two outs in the third on a pair of two-out walks around Alex Bregman’s single. But Carlos Correa popped out on a fastball in on his fists.

“I know he likes to get his hands extended,” Sabathia said.

Judge made a leaping catch with his left shoulder slamming into the right-field wall against Gurriel starting the fourth, prompting Sabathia to raise both arms and point to him with his glove.