Zelous Wheeler blasts Eagles into Pacific League Climax Series Final Stage

Zelous Wheeler hit the ball so hard it might’ve landed somewhere in Fukuoka. Which is convenient, since he’ll be able to stop by and pick it up on his way to the final stage of the Pacific League Climax Series.

Wheeler gave the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles the lead early and padded it late with a monster home run, after his team’s bullpen had defanged the Seibu Lions’ offense, and the Eagles pulled off an upset in the first-stage of the Climax Series with a clinching 5-2 win in Game 3 on Monday night at MetLife Dome.

The third-place Eagles won the series 2-1 and move on to a matchup against the league champion Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in the PL Climax Series Final Stage. That best-of-seven series begins Wednesday night at Yafuoku Dome in Fukuoka. The Hawks will begin the series with an automatic 1-0 advantage as the league champion.