Tanaka to miss Rostelecom Cup with injury

Figure skater Keiji Tanaka injured a muscle in his right hip-pelvic area and will withdraw from the upcoming Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, the Japan Skating Federation said Monday.

Tanaka was told by doctors he would need three weeks to recover, and his absence leaves Yuzuru Hanyu as the only Japanese competing in men’s singles at the Grand Prix series opener scheduled on Friday and Saturday.

According to officials, the 22-year-old Tanaka sustained the injury after falling on the ice in a jump attempt during practice before an international event late last month. He continued light training but was not able to regain competitive form.

“I will focus on healing and hope to recover in time for the Cup of China,” he said of the Nov. 3-4 competition in Beijing, the third of six events in the series.