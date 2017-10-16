Golden Knights debutants shine in victory over Bruins

Alex Tuch and Vadim Shipachyov made the most of their debuts with the Vegas Golden Knights, as they each scored a goal in a 3-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

It was just the seventh career game for Tuch, who played in six games with Minnesota last season, while Shipachyov was making his NHL debut. Both players were recalled from Chicago of the AHL to fill roster spots for the suddenly banged-up Golden Knights.

“I always want to make a statement. I gotta try to prove myself in this league. I understand the situation management was in. It wasn’t performance based so that made me feel a little bit better,” said Tuch, who had four goals and an assist in three AHL games. “I tried to go down there and prove I was one of the high-end guys in the AHL, and now I’m trying to prove that I can make this league.”

Also making his Vegas debut was goalie Malcolm Subban, who stopped 21 shots for the win against his former team.

“The biggest thing was just not thinking, staying focused, staying in the moment. It feels really good to get the first win in your first game,” said Subban, who had started only two NHL games, both for Boston. “My first shot I got good control on it and that got me in the game a lot. You never know how the game is going to go in the NHL. It’s really technical. Sometimes you don’t get a lot of shots, so you gotta stay focused, and I felt I did that tonight.”

Sabres 3, Ducks 1

In Anaheim, Chad Johnson made 25 saves, Benoit Pouliot scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Buffalo beat the Ducks.

Kings 3, Islanders 2

In Los Angeles, Anze Kopitar and defenseman Drew Doughty each had a goal and an assist to lead the Kings over New York.