Steelers end Chiefs’ unbeaten record

Le’Veon Bell and the Pittsburgh Steelers spent Sunday beating up on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Beating up the goal-post padding, too.

The Steelers’ star running back churned out 179 yards and a touchdown in a performance reminiscent of January’s playoff victory over Kansas City. And Antonio Brown made an acrobatic touchdown catch in the fourth quarter to help Pittsburgh hand the Chiefs a 19-13 loss — their first of the season.

“The biggest thing for us is getting wins,” said Bell, who drew a flag for celebrating his score by throwing haymakers at the goal-post stanchion. “As a team, we find ways to get wins.”

The Chiefs (5-1) still had a chance after Brown’s 51-yard reception made it 19-10, moving quickly downfield and getting a 33-yard field goal from Harrison Butker.

Their defense forced a quick three-and-out, and Tyreek Hill’s 32-yard punt return gave them the ball with 1:48 to go.

But after the Steelers (4-2) gave up a first down, James Harrison sacked Alex Smith on third-and-10, and the quarterback’s incomplete pass on fourth down left the NFL with no unbeaten teams.

“We straightened a few things out the second half. That’s how we got back in the game,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who will no doubt be questioned for going for it on fourth-and-2 at the Steelers 4 early in the fourth quarter, rather than kicking a field goal to get within 12-6.

Smith’s throw to the end zone fell incomplete and the Steelers took possession.

“My gut tells me what to do. I thought that was the right thing there,” Reid said. “I’m preaching to the team to stay aggressive without being stupid, staying aggressive with it. We had a good play in our pocket that we felt good about. It didn’t work out.”

Very little worked out for the Chiefs on Sunday.

Ben Roethlisberger was 17 of 25 for 252 yards with a touchdown and a pick for Pittsburgh, bouncing back from his abysmal five-interception performance against Jacksonville last week.

His favorite target was Brown, who a few weeks ago was flipping over water coolers but spent Sunday slinging high-fives. He had eight catches for 155 yards, often beating star cornerback Marcus Peters.

“The last little touchdown or whatever, should’ve been an interception,” Peters said. “It comes with the game of football. Can’t do (anything) about it. . . . We took an ‘L,’ back to the drawing board.”

The game in many ways resembled January’s playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium, when Bell churned for 170 yards rushing and the Steelers’ defense shut down the Chiefs in an 18-16 victory.

Their defensive dominance was even more impressive considering the circumstances: The Steelers allowed more than 200 yards rushing twice in the past three weeks, while Kansas City was averaging 32.8 points and 414.2 yards — and had just piled up 450 in a shootout victory over Houston.

But the Steelers held Kareem Hunt, the league’s leading rusher, to 21 yards on nine carries. They also spent the afternoon with their paws on Smith, holding the NFL’s top-rated passer to 246 yards and a TD.

“We’ve played a lot of games against each other. These guys have gotten the last three,” Smith said. “They’re all hard-fought. They’ve been physical, intense.”

Vikings 23, Packers 10

In Minneapolis, Harrison Smith led Minnesota’s defense in a thorough dismantling of Green Bay, as the Vikings knocked Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers out of the game with a broken collarbone during a victory that drastically altered the course of the NFC North.

Giants 23, Broncos 10

In Denver, Eli Manning ignored the loss of four wide receivers, and reeling New York capped a stormy week of injuries and infighting by stunning the Broncos.

Patriots 24, Jets 17

In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Tom Brady set the NFL record for regular-season victories by a quarterback, getting his 187th.

Texans 33, Browns 17

In Houston, Deshaun Watson threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first rookie in NFL history with at least three TD passes in three straight games.

Chargers 17, Raiders 16

In Oakland, Nick Novak kicked a 32-yard field goal on the final play and the Chargers took advantage of a key missed extra point by Giorgio Tavecchio.

Cardinals 38, Buccaneers 33

In Glendale, Arizona, Adrian Peterson rushed for two touchdowns and 134 yards in an impressive Cardinals debut.

Bears 27, Ravens 24 (OT)

In Baltimore, Connor Barth kicked a 40-yard field goal with 2:08 left in overtime, and the Bears used a 167-yard rushing effort by Jordan Howard to beat the Ravens.

Dolphins 20, Falcons 17

In Atlanta, Jay Cutler threw a pair of touchdown passes, Cody Parkey kicked a pair of field goals and the Dolphins rallied from a 17-0 halftime deficit.

Rams 27, Jaguars 17

In Jacksonville, Pharoh Cooper returned the opening kickoff 103 yards, one of two special teams touchdowns that helped the Rams.

Saints 52, Lions 38

In New Orleans, running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara combined for 237 yards from scrimmage, and the Saints’ resurgent defense forced five turnovers and scored a franchise-record three times.

Redskins 26, 49ers 24

In Landover, Maryland, Washington’s Kirk Cousins threw for two touchdowns, ran for a score, and also had an interception as part of an inconsistent performance against his past — and possibly — future mentor Kyle Shanahan’s winless 49ers.