Uehara left off Cubs’ NLCS roster

Right-hander Koji Uehara did not make the cut as the Chicago Cubs on Saturday announced their 25-man roster ahead of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers starting the same day.

Uehara, who is making his way back from back pain that had seen him sidelined him since last month, was also not on the roster for National League Divisional Series playoff against the Washington Nationals.

However, he has declared himself fit to pitch in the postseason after rejoining the Cubs for practice ahead of last Monday’s Game 3 of their NLDS playoff against the Nationals.

Playing his ninth season in the major leagues, Uehara has made 49 regular season appearances this year.

His last mound appearance was on Sept. 2, when he got two outs in the seventh inning of the Cubs’ 14-12 win over the Atlanta Braves.