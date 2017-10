Yokohama F. Marinos midfielder Manabu Saito has undergone a surgical procedure required after he suffered damage to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, the J. League first-division club said on Sunday.

Saito had the operation on Friday and is expected to be out of action for eight months. He sustained the injury in a 3-2 league defeat away to Ventforet Kofu on Sept. 23.

The 27-year-old Saito has made 25 league appearances this season, scoring once.