Flyers rain down goals on outgunned Capitals

Scott Laughton swiped the puck at the blue line, raced to the circle and faced Washington goalie Phillipp Grubauer sprawled on the ice trying to make the stop.

Grubauer nudged a loose puck back to Laughton, who had the speed and the patience needed to swerve around the goalie and pound in an empty-netter — short-handed, no less — for a one-goal lead.

Sure, it was the prettiest goal of the game — but seven others looked pretty good to the Flyers, too.

Laughton, Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier each scored twice to lead Philadelphia to an 8-2 victory over the Capitals on Saturday night.

Laughton, who had his first career two-goal game, knew Grubauer had miscalculated his attempted save.

“I just tried to read the play and he was kind of diving out there,” Laughton said. “I knew he couldn’t go on his backhand, so I tried to put it as quick as I could. I knew there was some back pressure coming.”

Wayne Simmonds and Valtteri Filppula also scored for the Flyers in their home opener. The Flyers won a home opener for the 28th time in 50 games.

Brian Elliott rebounded from a dismal six-goal outing against Nashville to stop 21 shots and win for the third time this season.

“It was good to have a couple of days in between to put it behind us,” Giroux said.

NHL leading scorer Alex Ovechkin failed to record a goal or assist for just the second time in six games. He failed to score a goal in last year’s season series against the Flyers for the first time in 12 seasons.

Whatever the Flyers are doing to slow down one of the top players in the NHL, it’s working.

Philly’s offense dominated from start to finish in a complete game that could signal this year’s team could make a playoff push.

“We just wanted to get on them early,” Laughton said.

The Flyers scored three times in the second period and two each in the first and third, playing nothing like the team that missed the postseason.

Jakub Vrana and Nicklas Backstrom scored goals for Washington.

“We need to realize that we can’t just give away the puck all the time,” Backstrom said. “If we don’t realize that quick it’s going to be a long season. We have to manage the puck better.”

Penguins 4, Panthers 3

In Pittsburgh, Sidney Crosby scored two goals for the Penguins, including a bad-angle deflection in the third period.

Blackhawks 2, Predators 1 (OT)

In Chicago, Brandon Saad scored his sixth goal 3:05 into overtime, and the Blackhawks beat the Predators in their first meeting since last year’s playoffs.

Stars 3, Avalanche 1

In Dallas, Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn each had a goal and an assist in the second period, powering the Stars to the victory.

Blue Jackets 5, Wild 4 (OT)

In St. Paul, Alexander Wennberg scored 47 seconds into overtime, and the Blue Jackets rallied from a two-goal deficit.

Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 3

In Montreal, Auston Matthews scored his second goal of the game 48 seconds into overtime, sending Toronto to the victory.

Bruins 6, Coyotes 2

In Glendale, Arizona, Zdeno Chara had a goal and two assists, Anton Khudobin stopped 29 shots in his first start of the season and the Bruins kept the Coyotes winless.

Devils 3, Rangers 2

In New York, Drew Stafford scored early in the third period and Keith Kinkaid stopped 29 shots in his season debut, leading New Jersey to the victory.

Lightning 2, Blues 1

In Tampa, Nikita Kucherov became the first Lightning player to score in each of the first five games of a season.

Jets 2, Hurricanes 1

In Winnipeg, Nikolaj Ehlers scored his team-leading fifth goal.

Kings 4, Sabres 2

In Los Angeles, Drew Doughty scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play with two minutes left.

Senators 6, Oilers 1

In Edmonton, Mike Hoffman had two goals and an assist as Ottawa routed the Oilers to sweep a three-game road trip through Western Canada.

Islanders 3, Sharks 1

In San Jose, Thomas Greiss stopped 40 shots, Brock Nelson scored a tiebreaking goal in the second period.

Flames 5, Canucks 2

In Vancouver, Dougie Hamilton had two goals and an assist, and Jaromir Jagr recorded his first point for Calgary.