Maeda earns win in relief as Dodgers take NLCS opener

Right-hander Kenta Maeda pitched one scoreless inning of relief as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Chicago Cubs 5-2 in the National League Championships Series opener on Saturday.

Maeda (1-0) took the mound as the Dodgers’ third hurler with one out and none on in the sixth inning with the game was tied 2-2 at Dodger Stadium.

He wrapped the inning in a flash, getting two groundouts on four pitches. After the Dodgers scored in the bottom of the inning, he got a flyout with one pitch in the seventh. Having retired the three right-handed hitters he was assigned to face, Maeda came out of the game.

“I’m glad I was able to do may part well,” said Maeda, a starting pitcher throughout his career who had been used in relief in the summer and was asked to do so again in the playoffs.

“Regardless of who is credited with the win, what matters is that the team wins.

“My image of the Cubs is that their lineup is going to go up there hacking, and so I gambled on challenging them early in the count.”

The win in the best-of-seven NLCS was Maeda’s second in the postseason. He also won in relief against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the Division Series on Oct. 7.

“Kenta’s doing a great job,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “We saw a little bit of that this summer. His stuff has played up and the credit for that goes to Kenta for buying into it (a relief role) and understanding that every out in the postseason is important. So when he gets his opportunity, he’s been lights out.

“He’s got a ton of confidence, but again all the credit goes to Kenta for buying into that role and also for when he gets in there, to compete and execute.”

Albert Almora Jr. hit the only homer for the Cubs in the fourth, a two-run shot off of starter Clayton Kershaw. However, The Dodgers came from behind to tie the game 2-2 in the fifth with Yasiel Puig’s RBI double to center field with runners on first and second, and Charlie Culberson’s RBI sacrifice fly.

Chris Taylor broke the tie with a sixth-inning, solo homer off Hector Rondon (0-1), who was replaced after only getting one out. Puig’s seventh-inning homer to center field and Justin Turner’s seventh-inning RBI single sealed the win for Los Angeles.

Right-hander Yu Darvish will start Game 3 for the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Astros 2, Yankees 1

In Houston, with each stinging line drive, Jose Altuve is putting his stamp on this October. Same with every pitch from Justin Verlander, no matter the inning or score.

Houston’s longest-tenured player and its durable new ace — an incomparable pair so far this postseason.

Altuve raced home on Carlos Correa’s double in the ninth inning, Verlander struck out 13 in a complete game and the Astros beat the Yankees for a 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series.

Correa also homered, but Houston needed a daring dash from Altuve to get Verlander a win. Altuve, an AL MVP front-runner, reached with a one-out single against closer Aroldis Chapman, then sprinted around from first base on Correa’s shot to right-center field. Shortstop Didi Gregorius’ relay beat Altuve to the plate, but catcher Gary Sanchez misplayed a short-hop, allowing Houston’s dynamo second baseman to slide past safely.

“When I saw him running I was like, ‘Oh God,’ ” Correa said. “And then obviously he beat it out.”

Altuve had two more hits and is 13 for 23 (.565) this postseason after hitting just 4-for-26 (.154) in the 2015 playoffs.

“He’s unbelievable,” Verlander said. “The guy does everything.”

Verlander improved to 8-0 in eight appearances with Houston since agreeing to an Aug. 31 trade from the Tigers, including his Game 4 win in relief during a Division Series against Boston. He has a 2.04 ERA over a postseason-leading 17⅔ innings.

“When I decided to say yes, these are the moments that you envision,” Verlander said of agreeing to the trade. “You don’t envision going 5-0 in the regular season once you get here, that’s all fine and great, but that’s not why I was brought here. I was brought here to help this team win a championship.”

Verlander set a postseason career best for strikeouts and allowed five hits in his second career complete game in the playoffs.