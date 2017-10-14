Kosuke Fukudome, Randy Messenger guide Tigers past BayStars in CL postseason opener

Surprise BayStars starter Shoichi Ino threw five scoreless innings before Kosuke Fukudome belted a two-run, sixth-inning homer, lifting Randy Messenger and the Hanshin Tigers to a 2-0 win over Yokohama in Game 1 of the Central League Climax Series First Stage.

Messenger allowed three hits but now walks over six innings to earn the win at Koshien Stadium. Tigers reliever Kentaro Kuwahara worked around a leadoff single and a one-out base hit in the eighth to shut down the BayStars.