Kosuke Fukudome, Randy Messenger guide Tigers past BayStars in CL postseason opener
The Tigers' Kosuke Fukudome is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run homer in the sixth inning against the BayStars on Saturday in Game 1 of the Central League Climax Series First Stage at Koshien Stadium. Hanshin beat Yokohama 2-0. | KYODO

Kyodo

NISHINOMIYA, HYOGO PREF. – Surprise BayStars starter Shoichi Ino threw five scoreless innings before Kosuke Fukudome belted a two-run, sixth-inning homer, lifting Randy Messenger and the Hanshin Tigers to a 2-0 win over Yokohama in Game 1 of the Central League Climax Series First Stage.

Messenger allowed three hits but now walks over six innings to earn the win at Koshien Stadium. Tigers reliever Kentaro Kuwahara worked around a leadoff single and a one-out base hit in the eighth to shut down the BayStars.

