Perez fires 64, stretches lead

Pat Perez turned in an eight-under 64 in the third round of the PGA Tour’s season-opening CIMB Classic on Saturday to open up a four-shot lead over closest rival Xander Schauffele.

The American, who led by a single stroke coming into Saturday, turned on the style on the back nine with six birdies, giving him nine for the day against just one bogey, for a three-round mark of 21-under par.

PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Schauffele remained within sight of his compatriot at 17-under after a 5-under 67, while South Korea’s Sung Kang-hoon is a further shot away.

Defending champion Justin Thomas’ chances appear over after he finished the day tied for 24th at 6-under, despite posting his best round with a 3-under 69.

Hideki Matsuyama shot up the leaderboard with a sizzling 63 to move into a tie for fourth place after three rounds. Matsuyama started the day in eighth, seven strokes off the leading pace of Perez.

Firing the day’s low round, Matsuyama carded five straight birdies from No. 4, added another on No. 10 before finishing his round with three straight to shave one stroke off his deficit with Perez.

“It’s great because it’s my first low score in a while,” said Matsuyama. “When I most needed them, my putts were falling for me.”