U.S. coach Bruce Arena steps down

Bruce Arena quickly resigned as U.S. coach after the Americans’ failure to qualify for the World Cup. But U.S. Soccer Federation president Sunil Gulati is staying around, at least for now.

Arena quit Friday, three days after the ruinous 2-1 loss at 99th-ranked Trinidad and Tobago that ended the Americans’ streak of seven straight World Cup appearances.

“There’s no point in me being around,” Arena said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press. “I’m not going to be around for the next cycle…”