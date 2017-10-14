Del Potro hurts wrist in victory

Juan Martin del Potro headed to a hospital for a scan on his left wrist after a nasty fall while winning his quarterfinal 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 at the Shanghai Masters on Friday.

Del Potro was due to play Roger Federer in the semifinals on Saturday. The other features top-ranked Rafael Nadal against Marin Cilic.

Del Potro tumbled on the court at 2-2 in the third set against Viktor Troicki of Serbia and instinctively tried to break the fall with his left wrist. Del Potro, who has undergone surgery on both wrists, conferred with a trainer as he repeatedly shook his wrist.