Spurs say Kawhi Leonard won’t be ready to start the season

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard needs more time to get his injured thigh muscle right, meaning he won’t be out there when the Spurs open their regular season on Wednesday against Minnesota.

“He’s still rehabbing and when he’s ready, he’ll be ready,” Popovich told reporters in Houston before San Antonio’s preseason finale.

Leonard didn’t play at all in camp or preseason, after a year where he averaged 25.5 points — raising his scoring average for the fifth consecutive season — and finished behind only Russell Westbrook and James Harden in the MVP race.

The Spurs aren’t alone when it comes to injury woes heading into the season.

Many are minor, like Cleveland’s LeBron James nursing a sprained ankle and Golden State’s Andre Iguodala dealing with a balky back — issues that might keep them out of their respective opening nights.

Some other injuries from the preseason are far more significant, like the ones endured by Charlotte’s Nic Batum (elbow ligament tear), Miami’s Rodney McGruder (stress fracture in left leg), Indiana’s Glenn Robinson III (high ankle sprain followed by surgery to repair ligaments Friday), Washington’s Markieff Morris (sports hernia), New Orleans’ Rajon Rondo (sports hernia) and Utah’s Dante Exum (shoulder).