Knights handed first NHL loss

Gustav Nyquist scored twice and the Detroit Red Wings had four goals in the third period to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 6-3 on Friday night, handing the NHL’s newest franchise its first loss.

The Red Wings finished their four-game road trip with back-to-back wins after beating Arizona on Thursday.

Vegas (3-1-0) is the first NHL expansion team to win its first three games.

Petr Mrazek made 24 saves for the Red Wings, while Marc-Andre Fleury had 21 saves for Vegas.

After killing a penalty early in the third, Detroit’s Frans Nielsen and Henrik Zetterberg worked a 2-on-1 to perfection, ending with Nielsen poking an easy shot past Fleury to make it 4-3.

Less than four minutes later, Nyquist jabbed in a loose puck after Fleury made a save on Anthony Mantha. Luke Glendening’s goal with 5:04 left finished the scoring.

It marked the first time Fleury allowed six goals since Jan. 14, when he was with the Pittsburgh Penguins and also against the Red Wings.

Detroit tied it early in the third when Mantha snagged a loose puck headed toward the point, spun around and shot it past Fleury.

Erik Haula’s tip off Luca Sbisa slipped past Mrazek to give the Knights a 3-2 lead late in the second period.

The Red Wings outshot Vegas 27-26, including 12-6 in the third period, when they outscored the Knights 4-0.

Zetterberg finished with a goal and two assists for Detroit.

James Neal, who joined Real Cloutier of the Quebec Nordiques as the only players in the expansion era to score five or more goals in an expansions team’s first three games, scored his sixth goal of the season for Vegas.

Capitals 5, Devils 2

In Newark, New Jersey, Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and three assists and Washington knocked the surprising Devils from the unbeaten ranks.

T.J. Oshie had two goals and an assist, and Alex Ovechkin scored his league-leading ninth of the season and set up Backstrom’s power-play tally to help the Capitals hand New Jersey its first loss in four games.

Jacub Vrana also scored for Washington, and Braden Holtby had 21 saves. The Capitals are 8-0-1 in their last nine games against the Devils.

Blue Jackets 3, Rangers 1

In Columbus, Artemi Panarin and Seth Jones scored to rally the Blue Jackets past New York.

Panarin, acquired from Chicago in the offseason, had his first goal with the Blue Jackets. He snaked through the defense and beat goalie Henrik Lundqvist between the pads 7:25 into the third for a 2-1 lead.

Avalanche 3, Ducks 1

In Denver, Tyson Barrie broke a tie late in the third period, and Gabriel Landeskog and Nikita Zadorov also scored to help Colorado beat Anaheim.

Jonathan Bernier had 17 saves against his former team, and Mikko Rantanen and Sven Andrighetto had two assists each for the Avalanche. Colorado (4-1) is off to its best start after five games since 2013-14.

Senators 6, Flames 0

In Calgary, Craig Anderson made 25 saves for his first shutout of the season and 39th overall in Ottawa’s victory over the hosts.

Cody Ceci, Mark Stone and Derrick Brassard each had a goal and an assist, Mike Hoffman, Ryan Dzingel and Chris Wideman also scored, and Kyle Turris had three assists.

Mike Smith was pulled from the Flames’ net after giving up five goals on 22 shots in 47:48.