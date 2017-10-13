Hannaryz stage late rally to edge Storks

The Kyoto Hannaryz rallied past the visiting Nishinomiya Storks in the final 91 seconds of Friday’s series opener.

Kyoto scored the final six points of the game and recorded a 65-61 victory at Hannaryz Arena.

The Storks (0-5) took a 61-59 lead on Connor Lammert’s 3-pointer with 1:31 remaining in the fourth quarter.

But The Hannaryz kept their composure and chipped away at the lead. Yusuke Okada sank the second of two free-throw attempts with 1:03 left to cut the lead to one.

Julian Mavunga drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 29 seconds to play, giving Kyoto a 63-61 advantage.

Nishinomiya, which shot 5-for-14 from the field in the final stanza, failed to make a basket down the stretch.

Okada, who finished with 13 points, converted two free throws with 16 seconds left to account for the game’s final points.

Mavunga led the Hannaryz (4-1) with 17 points, including 12 of 13 at the foul line, and contributed five rebounds, three assists and a block. Shun Watanuki and Joshua Smith both scored seven points. Marcus Dove finished with six points, seven rebounds and two blocks, while Yuya Nagayoshi also poured in six points.

Kyoto shot 51.7 percent from 2-point range and held Nishinomiya to 28.3 percent (13 of 46).

Draelon Burns paced the Storks with 17 points. He knocked down four 3s on the night and dished out nine assists. Lammert added a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Naoki Tani scored 12 points.

The visitors outrebounded Kyoto 44-37.

B2 update

In Friday’s series finale, the Kumamoto Volters defeated the host Hiroshima Dragonflies 75-68 to secure a series split.

The Volters improved to 3-3; the Dragonflies slipped to 4-2.

Kumamoto outscored Hiroshima 26-18 in the decisive fourth quarter.

Veteran big man Ryota Nakanishi led the Volters with 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Terrance Woodbury scored 17 points, Takumi Furuno added 13 and handed out six assists, while Tatsuhiro Yokoo buried three 3s in an 11-point effort. Joel James pulled down 12 rebounds to go along with six points.

For the Dragonflies, Clint Chapman and Wendell White both scored 14 points. White, who made his Hiroshima debut in the series opener on Thursday, also hauled in seven boards. Teammate Seiya Tanaka contributed 13 points and Shogo Asayama had 10. Swingman Terrence Drisdom, a University of Cal Poly Pomona alum, chipped in with nine points and eight assists off the bench.

Hiroshima’s 3-point shooting (11 of 22) sealed the win.