The Japan men’s national team’s friendly against Belgium, scheduled for Nov. 14, will take place in Bruges, Belgium, the Japan Football Association announced Friday.

Japan, 40th in the FIFA rankings, has two wins and two draws against fifth-ranked Belgium. Japan won 3-2 in their previous international friendly in November 2013 in Brussels.

Japan faces second-ranked Brazil in Lille, France, on Nov. 10. Japan, Belgium and Brazil have all qualified for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.