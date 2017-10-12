Mao to compete in Honolulu Marathon

Mao Asada will run in the Honolulu Marathon on Dec. 10, the race’s PR department announced on Thursday.

It will be the first full marathon for the 27-year-old three-time world figure skating champion and 2010 Olympic silver medalist, who retired in April.

“As a former athlete I have set a high target and want to enjoy the challenge,” Asada said in a statement. “I want to finish the race inside four-and-a-half hours.”

The Honolulu Marathon is one of the world’s largest marathons and this year will be the 45th edition.

It is popular for its exotic location in Hawaii, and is also popular among first-time marathoners.