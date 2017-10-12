High-scoring Devils pounce on Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs had a big shots advantage and even two more skaters on the key play. The New Jersey Devils put up the only big numbers that mattered — on the scoreboard.

Brian Gibbons had a rare 3-on-5 goal, Miles Wood and Pavel Zacha each scored twice and unbeaten New Jersey beat Toronto 6-3 on Wednesday night to end the Maple Leafs’ perfect start.

Blake Coleman also scored, and Cory Schneider made 47 saves to help New Jersey open 3-0-0 for the first time since 2014-15.

Tied 2-2 after 20 minutes, the visitors scored twice in the second period despite being outshot 17-12.

The key moment came late in the period after the Devils took two minor penalties on one play. Rather than Toronto taking advantage, New Jersey killed off the penalties and scored short-handed to make it 4-2.

Jake Gardiner was unable to keep the puck in at the New Jersey blue line and two Devils broke in. William Nylander’s backcheck swept the puck off Adam Henrique’s stick, and the puck went off goalie Frederik Andersen to Gibbons in front.

“That’s a huge one,” Toronto’s James van Riemsdyk said.

Auston Matthews, with his third of the season, cut it to 5-3 with 6:26 remaining and the Maple Leafs on a two-man advantage. Van Riemsdyk and Dominic Moore also scored for Toronto. The Maple Leafs dropped to 3-1-0.

Penguins 3, Capitals 2

In Washington, Patric Hornqvist scored a power-play goal and assisted on another in his season debut to help Pittsburgh edge the hosts in their first meeting since the playoffs.

Hornqvist assisted on a goal by Kris Letang, the defenseman’s first since Feb. 4 after missing the end of last season and playoffs because of neck surgery. Hornqvist, who scored the Stanley Cup-clinching goal last spring despite a broken finger on his right hand, was playing for the first time since offseason surgery to repair it.

The Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin scored his NHL-leading eighth goal of the season.

Avalanche 6, Bruins 3

In Denver, Sven Andrighetto had two goals, the second an empty-netter with 1:34 remaining, and Alexander Kerfoot had his first NHL goal for Colorado.

Flames 4, Kings 3 (OT)

In Los Angeles, Sean Monahan tallied 1:02 into overtime and Calgary rallied past the Kings in Jaromir Jagr’s season debut.

Ducks 3, Islanders 2

In Anaheim, John Gibson made 38 saves and the Ducks ended a four-game losing streak to New York.