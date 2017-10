The Japan Football Association’s executive committee on Thursday appointed Hajime Moriyasu as coach of the Japan men’s team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Moriyasu, who won three J. League titles with Sanfrecce Hiroshima (2012, 2013 and 2015), resigned in July as the club flirted with relegation.

The former Japan defender has a sterling reputation for working with younger players, which is essential in coaching a side for the Under-23 Olympic tournament.