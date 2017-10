Shohei Otani should be fit to pitch and hit without any restrictions in about three months, the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters said Thursday.

The Pacific League club reported that the 23-year-old star had successful surgery on his right ankle in a Tokyo hospital.

He is expected to spend two to three weeks of rehabilitation work in a hospital. After his discharge, he will shift his rehab to the Fighters’ minor league facility in Kamagaya, Chiba Prefecture.