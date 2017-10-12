Tadahito Iguchi looks forward to managing Marines

The Chiba Lotte Marines on Thursday named Tadahito Iguchi, a member of the 2005 World Series champion Chicago White Sox and a three-time Japan Series winner, as the club’s new manager.

Although a long list of Japanese players have competed in the majors, the 42-year-old Iguchi, who has only just called time on his playing career, will be the first Japanese former big leaguer to manage an NPB team.

“I am excited about this new challenge. I am thinking about how to get the best out of the team,” Iguchi said in a club statement.

“I want to build a strong, attractive team that will be loved by the fans.”

Iguchi will be unveiled at a news conference in Chiba on Saturday.