Tom Brady says he’ll play Sunday despite injury

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady told New England fans not to worry about his left shoulder injury, even though it has kept him out of the team’s first two practices this week.

Brady did not participate in practice on Wednesday, according to the team’s injury report, although he was spotted on the field during the portion that was open to reporters. Brady was absent from the open portion of practice on Tuesday and reportedly received an MRI on his non-throwing shoulder.

Asked about the procedure, Brady said he would be on the field for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with first place in the AFC East on the line.

“I’ll be there Sunday. Don’t worry about that,” Brady said. “I’ll be there.”

The 40-year-old Brady leads the NFL with 1,702 passing yards. He has thrown for 11 touchdowns with one interception and another pick-6 that was officially ruled a fumble.

He’s also been sacked 16 times, more than in all 12 games he played in last year.