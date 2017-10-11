Shohei Otani to have surgery on right ankle Thursday

Hokkaido Nippon Ham’s two-way star Shohei Otani will undergo surgery on his right ankle in Tokyo on Thursday, the Fighters said.

Otani, 23, will have keyhole surgery to treat a posterior impingement, according to his club.

The slugging ace initially suffered the injury while running the bases during the Japan Series last October, and ended up having to withdraw from the World Baseball Classic in March because of it.

Otani is expected to move to the majors this winter via the posting system.

“I want to be in perfect condition for the new season,” Otani said through the team. “I have decided to have surgery at this point in time now that the season is over. I will undergo rehab and training after surgery to be able to perform the way I can.”