Golden Knights win emotional Vegas debut

One by one under the spotlights, the Vegas Golden Knights skated up to take their place behind a first responder to the shooting massacre.

The arena then illuminated the victims’ names in gold on the ice during 58 seconds of silence.

Hockey seemed distant and unimportant to the players on the NHL’s newest team in recent days, but the Golden Knights knew they had to play Tuesday night — for their city, for their fans and for the fallen.

And their debut on the Strip was a poignant smash.

James Neal scored twice during a thrilling four-goal first period, and the Golden Knights remained unbeaten three games into their inaugural season with a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes in their home opener.

“There was so much emotion, but we tried to stay focused on hockey, even though it was bigger than hockey,” Neal said. “This is our town. We’re making it our home, and we want it to be a hockey town.”

Tomas Nosek scored the first home goal in franchise history just 2:31 into the first period. Deryk Engelland added his first goal for his adopted hometown’s new team moments later in a stirring performance by the player selected by his teammates to give a pregame speech to the crowd.

“It was probably one of the more emotional moments of my life,” Engelland said. “I probably don’t plan on scoring in too many games, but to get that one was pretty special.”

Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves for the Golden Knights, who became the first team in NHL history to begin their debut season with three straight wins.

Just nine days after the massacre occurred less than a mile from T-Mobile Arena, the Golden Knights reverently honored the victims and heroes before the long-awaited home debut of the city’s first major professional sports franchise.

The Knights held a pregame ceremony during which the names of the shooting victims were projected in gold onto the ice during 58 seconds of silence. Engelland spoke eloquently to the fans, vowing that the Golden Knights “will do everything we can to help you and our city heal. We are Vegas Strong.”

After that emotional outpouring, the Golden Knights charged into their home opener with some inspired hockey.

“We talked about tonight being the most important game we’ll ever play,” Vegas coach Gerard Gallant said. “A lot of guys, we’re playing for our city. We’re playing for the tragedy that happened, for all the people that were here tonight and affected by the tragedy. I thought our guys did a hell of a job. They came out and they focused on the game. They focused from the start.”

Predators 6, Flyers 5

In Nashville, Filip Forsberg scored his second goal with 35.6 seconds left and the Predators rallied by scoring twice in the final 1:17 to beat the Flyers.

On the night they raised their Western Conference championship banner, the Predators blew a 3-0 lead as the Flyers scored five straight goals.

But then Forsberg scored his first of the game 50 seconds after the Flyers took a 5-3 lead, and Scott Hartnell scored his second goal on a 5-on-3 with 1:17 left to tie it. When Philadelphia coach Dave Hakstol challenged for offside and lost, the Predators had the man advantage, and Forsberg scored the winning goal.

Blues 3, Rangers 1

In New York, Carter Hutton made 16 of his 32 saves in the third period to help St. Louis remain unbeaten.

Blackhawks 3, Canadiens 1

In Montreal, Alex DeBrincat scored his first NHL goal and set up one for Artem Anisimov to help Chicago spoil the Canadiens’ home opener.

Blue Jackets 2, Hurricanes 1 (OT)

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Sonny Milano scored two goals, including the game-winner on a breakaway with 22 seconds left in overtime.

Stars 4, Red Wings 2

In Dallas, John Klingberg and Tyler Seguin scored in the first period, and the Stars beat Detroit for its first win of the season.

Senators 3, Canucks 2

In Vancouver, Mark Stone scored in the fifth round of the shootout as the Senators beat the Canucks to pick up their first win of the season.