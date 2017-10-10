Giants receiver Odell Beckham done for year due to ankle injury

The winless New York Giants are going to be without offensive catalyst Odell Beckham Jr. for the rest of the season.

Veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall’s season is over, too.

The Giants announced Monday that Beckham will have surgery for his broken left ankle later this week, and his season officially ended when he was put on injured reserve later in the day along with fellow receiver Dwayne Harris.

“It’s a sad situation,” coach Ben McAdoo said.

Marshall, signed in the offseason to give Eli Manning another reliable target opposite Beckham, announced on Instagram late Monday that he will have season-ending surgery. Marshall left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.

“Tomorrow I’ll have surgery ending year 12. I’m filled with mixed emotions,” Marshall wrote. “I wasn’t able to produce for my team the way I wanted to but this was my greatest year to date. This game has shown me who I really am good and bad.”

The 24-year-old Beckham was hurt late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 27-22 loss to Los Angeles when Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward fell on his ankle and pinned it to the turf.

McAdoo spoke to Beckham after the game. He did not know if the surgery could cause any long-term problems for the three-time Pro Bowler, who has led the Giants in receiving in each of his first three seasons.