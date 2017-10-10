Balanced scoring carries Levanga past B-Corsairs

The Levanga Hokkaido completed a two-game sweep of the visiting Yokohama B-Corsairs on Monday night, winning 89-82.

Marc Trasolini paced Hokkaido (3-1) with 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Asahi Tajima poured in 14 points, Takehiko Orimo had 12 and Daniel Miller and Ryota Sakurai both scored 10. Sakurai led the team in assists (seven).

Yokohama (1-3) trailed 49-29 at halftime in Sapporo.

For the B-Corsairs, Ryo Tawatari scored a team-high 23 points and Jotaro Matsuda had 15 on 6-for-6 shooting.

Elsewhere Monday, the host Alvark Tokyo topped the Niigata Albirex BB 78-72 in their series opener.

Daiki Tanaka sparked the Alvark (3-0) with 20 points and six assists and newcomer Alex Kirk had 13 points, nine boards and two blocks.

Davante Gardner scored 35 points for the Albirex (2-1).