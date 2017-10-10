Star quarterback of 49ers, Giants, ‘Ice Bowl’ fame Y.A. Tittle dead at 90

Y.A. Tittle, a Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback who played for the National Football League’s San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants, has died at the age of 90, the 49ers said on Monday.

Tittle died on Sunday surrounded by his family, his former team said in a statement. It did not provide the cause of death.

Sports cable network ESPN reported that Tittle died at Stanford Hospital near his home in California.

Tittle played professional football from 1948 to 1964, including 10 years with the 49ers and four years with the Giants.

During his 1961-1964 tenure with the Giants, he quarterbacked them to three straight NFL championship games, all of which the team lost. He won the league’s Most Valuable Player award in 1963.

Before turning professional, the Texas-born quarterback, born Yelberton Abraham Tittle on Oct. 24, 1926, played college football at Louisiana State University.

He was named the most valuable player in the 1947 Cotton Bowl in Dallas, a scoreless tie with the University of Arkansas that became known as the “Ice Bowl” because of the harsh wintry conditions that included snow and ice.

Tittle, whose bald head made him look older than his years, was the subject of an iconic photo taken during his last season in 1964. It shows him on his knees, sitting on his ankles, without a helmet and bleeding from a gash in his head after throwing a pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown.

Tittle, who was selected seven times to play in the Pro Bowl, the NFL’s all-star game, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971.