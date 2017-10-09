Masahiro Tanaka shines as Yankees stay alive in ALDS

The New York Yankees lived to see another day thanks to Masahiro Tanaka, who won his first playoff game in the majors with seven stellar innings in a 1-0 win against the Cleveland Indians in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Sunday.

Down 2-0 in the series and with the Yankees’ season on the line, Tanaka (1-0) allowed just three hits and a walk, striking out seven against the team with the best record in the AL this year.

Tanaka was beaten in his previous postseason start back in 2015, when he gave up two runs in five innings against the Houston Astros in the AL wild-card game.

The Japanese right-hander had an inconsistent season with a 13-12 record and a 4.74 ERA, but fanned a career-high 15 in his final regular-season start versus the Toronto Blue Jays on Sept. 29.

On Sunday at Yankee Stadium, Tanaka picked up where he left off against Toronto, describing the victory as his most important since moving stateside in 2014.

“Of course there was pressure,” Tanaka said after throwing 92 pitches. “But to be able to win under the circumstances, I’d say this is probably my biggest win since I came over to the majors.

“You live for these moments. To be able to perform in a situation like this gives you joy as a ballplayer. I want to give myself a pat on the back.

“I came to New York to pitch in big games like this — and win them.”

His skipper Joe Girardi paid Tanaka the highest compliment.

“He was brilliant. That’s the best performance that I’ve seen from him,” Girardi said.

Greg Bird provided all the scoring in the seventh with a moon shot to right off Andrew Miller (0-1). Aaron Judge kept Tanaka’s gem intact with a game-saving catch in the sixth, robbing Francisco Lindor of a two-run home run.

“I knew once I got to the wall I was right there, and you know, when you’re not hitting, you’ve got to make an impact on the game somehow,” Judge said. “I was able to rob one there and keep the game scoreless for Masa.”

Aroldis Chapman got a five-out save for New York. With two on in the ninth, Chapman struck out cleanup hitter Jay Bruce before Carlos Santana flied out to end it.

Game 4 is Monday night at Yankee Stadium, with young ace Luis Severino scheduled to start for New York. Cleveland will go with Game 1 winner Trevor Bauer on three days’ rest, though there’s rain in the forecast.

“I consider this normal rest for me. I enjoy pitching on short (rest),” Bauer said. “If I could draw it out, personally, this is how I’d pitch every time.”

New York got a splendid performance from Tanaka in an old-fashioned October pitching duel with Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco.

Bird came through with the huge hit New York had to have when he connected against Miller leading off the seventh. The first baseman was fired up as he greeted happy teammates in the dugout.

Sidelined by injuries most of the past two seasons, Bird also went deep in Game 2.

“I’m not ready to be done playing and I don’t think the rest of the team is,” he said.

New York rebounded after blowing a five-run lead Friday during a 13-inning loss in Game 2 that led to heavy criticism of Girardi, booed Sunday night by the home crowd during pregame introductions.

“Not the first time,” Girardi said, acknowledging it’s no fun to hear catcalls. “I kind of expected it.”

This was the Yankees’ first 1-0 postseason victory since Game 3 of their 2001 ALDS against Oakland, when Derek Jeter’s backhanded flip beat Jeremy Giambi to the plate for a crucial, memorable out.

Judge’s grab was the big defensive play Sunday.

“Who better to reach up there and grab it than him?” Bird said.

The sellout crowd of 48,614 roared and Judge flashed a bright smile. It was the first time the rookie slugger had robbed an opponent of a home run and the first time Lindor had ever been so denied, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

“I had to do something,” said Judge, who is 0-for-10 with eight strikeouts in the series. “I wasn’t obviously making any contact at the plate, so you’ve got to make an impact on the game somehow and luckily I was able to do it on defense.”

The biggest test for Tanaka came in the fourth, after Jason Kipnis’ one-out triple glanced off the thumb of Judge’s glove in deep right field and rolled away.

Tanaka beared down and fanned No. 3 batter Jose Ramirez and Bruce, then turned to shout and slapped his mitt in excitement.

Carrasco matched Tanaka into the sixth.

The 18-game winner gave up three hits and three walks in 5⅔ innings. Also helped by two double plays, he struck out seven and was lifted with the bases loaded.

Miller retired Starlin Castro on a popup to end the inning.

“That’s two of the better starting performers you’re going to see,” Indians manager Terry Francona said.